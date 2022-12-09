YouTube’s Himbo-in-Chief Markiplier just crashed OnlyFans with his golden gamer cheeks

Gaming streamer Markiplier put the internet in a headlock back in October when he announced his plans to start an OnlyFans page — with some pretty rigorous conditions. For a chance to see his Mark-meats, fans would have to get both of his podcasts to new previously unachievable streaming heights on both Apple Music and Spotify.
The announcement video immediately went to the tops of YouTube trending and his podcast listenership spiked.
Now, two months later, the hunk has made good on his promise and unleashed his OnlyFans account upon the internet. Once again, his announcement vid topped the YouTube trending charts.
Traffic hit all at once and caused the whole site to temporarily crash:
…really guys? pic.twitter.com/74XVt7jAUB
— Mark (@markiplier) December 9, 2022
People are desperate for it on every platform. Folks are racing to his nudes like they were the last $5 flat screen at an ’00s Black Friday sale. As Derrick Berry said, “People were killed.”
Subscription to the page is free, though the first post costs three bucks to reveal. All proceeds are going directly to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the World Food Program (“because if you’re going to quench your thirst, we might as well try to feed some people,” he says).
Some fans are disappointed with the pictures posted so far being campy, staged pictures with photoshopped backgrounds. Others are wondering in what world these thirsty girls/gays/theys thought this mega-streamer would be ****ing and ****ing and *****ing it on the camera.
Mostly, people are just rejoicing that Markiplier got his cheeks out for charity:
Yeah y’all I’m trying to see that markussy
— Smoke (@smokegayming) December 9, 2022
every side of twitter running to onlyfans after seeing markiplier trending pic.twitter.com/DxcvuI6ipt
— ash ofmd s2 spoilers (@ashspeaks) December 9, 2022
markiplier on his only fans: pic.twitter.com/gWqfRpeAlM
— aj (@alizabethgm) December 9, 2022
how i’m showing up to markiplier’s onlyfans debut pic.twitter.com/nSmHcV1r4I https://t.co/J0KulsjHdn
— melanie (@moodringbrain) December 8, 2022
Yes I paid for Markiplier OnlyFans.
Yes I just saw his bare ass
Yes I now thirst for him more than I did already pic.twitter.com/7PsLhRzWD4
— . (@kuumiho_exe) December 9, 2022
Plenty of folks are also begging for leaks (which, come on, it’s $3 for charity):
me looking at my reflection after searching “markiplier only fans leaked” pic.twitter.com/g2F8j9mBbn
— allana banana (@loughosts28) December 9, 2022
everyone running to twitter to search markiplier leaked after his recent video pic.twitter.com/A0GKT7LVe1
— cas (@VIOLETSABATOGE) December 9, 2022
waiting for the Markiplier leaks pic.twitter.com/bm12d7cWRt
— lucero (@badgona) December 9, 2022
me omw to search for markiplier onlyfans leaks pic.twitter.com/bx6X2vsCEM
— cas (@VIOLETSABATOGE) December 9, 2022
We promise y’all can spare it; it’s the season of giving!
It’s for a good cause, it’s cheap, and it’s a step up from his old “tasteful nudes” calendar:
Found all my old scans of Mark’s tasteful Nudes ande thought it was unfair of me to keep them for myself. Tried to clean them of the worst dust particles and blemishes. Apologies, my scanner is old and probably not clean xD
Anyway, enjoy the nekkid ass of #markiplier #marktwt pic.twitter.com/PXgnbpRpNs
— FDQ ~fan account~ (@Hyakkiga) May 22, 2022