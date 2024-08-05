Image Credit: Getty Images

Zac Efron, don’t scare us like that!

Over the weekend, while vacationing in Ibiza, the hunky star was reportedly injured in a “minor swimming pool incident” at a villa that led to a short stint in the hospital, leaving fans worried.

Though any details on the accident and the extent of his injuries are unknown, TMZ reports that Efron was “found inside the swimming pool” by two employees of the villa who were able to pull him out of the water.

A representative for the actor has called that hospital trip a “precautionary measure” and that Efron had been released from the hospital the following morning.

Later in the weekend, Efron took to Instagram to share with his followers that he is “happy and healthy”—and we’ve never been more relieved/glad/thirsty, because the accompanying photo of him lifting weights in short swim trunks sure is a sight for sore eyes.

zac efron via instagram pic.twitter.com/hRjJiIvTov — popculture (@notgwendalupe) August 4, 2024

On social media, the overwhelming sentiment to the news—well, aside from, “HUBBA HUBBA”—has been: “Take care of yourself, Zac!”

That’s because the 36-year-old actor has had his fair share of accidents and health scares over the past several many years. It was back in 2013 that Efron fell in his home and broke his jaw, which had to be wired shut—an accident the actor later revealed almost killed him.

Then, in 2019, it was reported he had contracted a potentially life-threatening illness while in Papua New Guinea shooting an adventure docu-series for the the short-lived short-form streaming service Quibi. That show’s planned name? Killing Zac Efron. Yikes, a little too ironic, don’t ya think?

The apparently accident prone star has worried his adoring fans one too many times:

Zac Efron might be currently living in a Final Destination movie. Don't go in any tanning beds, Zac! pic.twitter.com/0uMkEMropT — Buckley (@ADoseofBuckley) August 5, 2024

Can Zac Efron stop doing things that he ends up on hospitals for? Go safely make season 3 of Down to Earth or a musical I’m begging you!!! pic.twitter.com/YoZjbm5Y7q — •b• ???? (@_tinkerB) August 4, 2024

god please take all of zac efron’s suffering and give it to johnny depp https://t.co/VGUoXTibRM — erinspresso (@fairiesirens) August 5, 2024

And while we’d rather Efron spent his summer in the safety of his own home, we’re glad he seems to be enjoying himself. Though he’s currently in Ibiza—where he occasionally pops up for some fun with his DJ friends—the actor’s also been spotted across Europe this past month, getting in some quality R&R time in Paris, Mykonos, and St. Tropez. (Where was our invite?)

The vacation comes amid another big moment for the actor’s career. Late last year, he received the best reviews of his career for his heartbreaking lead performance in real-life wrestler drama The Iron Claw for A24. He’ll soon be linking up with the acclaimed indie studio again, playing dual roles in the “celebrity thriller” Famous for writer-director Jody Hill (Eastbound & Down).

Most recently, he can be seen opposite Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, which by the way does include this gorgeous shot of Efron, among others (we love cinematography!):

5 perfect seconds of Zac Efron grilling and Nicole Kidman chilling in A Family Affair pic.twitter.com/CB8WjCwJf2 — Netflix (@netflix) July 4, 2024

And the actor’s still linked to a remake of the 1987 comedy classic Three Men And A Baby. The original starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as bachelor roommates, but we have a pitch for Efron’s version to improve on that formula: Let the “three men” be gays in a throuple! Is that too much to ask???

Long story short: Zac, we know you’ve got a busy schedule ahead, so we don’t mind if you want to keep on vacationing—as long as you (1) are extra careful and make sure you’re taking care of yourself, and (2) post lots of pics, please!

Zac Efron in Greece recently pic.twitter.com/THDQg737X1 — Male Celebrities (@Mal3Celebs) August 3, 2024