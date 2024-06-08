It’s the second week of Pride Month, and if you’re reading this, you’re still alive. Congratulations.

Accordingly, the past week of LGBTQ+ news has similarly been about queer celebration. Oprah paid tribute to her late brother, Madonna shared an epic Pride Month video, and Diplo even went spread eagle on a mountain. In the nude. (We’re not kidding.)

Otherwise, Jonathan Groff has been “full of Pride –– and PrEP,” Troye Sivan nailed down his happy little gay pill combo, Chris Colfer spoke about being gay on Glee, and Russell Tovey stole our hearts in a new Pet Shop Boys video.

Oh, plus Charlie Barnett served shameless shirtlessness in a new Star Wars series. Thank the Pride gods!

In other corners of the internet, we’ve been binging reality TV, spending rainbow cash, and seriously thinking about investing in a charcuterie board. More on that later.

Without further ado, here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week.

1. The Pride Flag bobblehead you didn’t know you needed

Image Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Forget Babe Ruth, Travis Kelce, and (insert any other sports guy’s name here) bobbles. Finally, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created a springy icon for the gays. And while I didn’t even know they existed, I also think it’s about damn time! 👏👏👏

Their first-ever Pride Flag Bobble (on pre-sale for $30) is a limited-edition, 5 inch-tall rendering of the Progress Pride Flag. And yes, it jiggles. So if you’re looking for a new hood ornament –– or an especially gay addition to your dad’s bobble collection –– worry not, representation is finally here.

2. Kate Spade’s Pride Collection

Image Credit: Kate Spade

This may come as a surprise to some of you –– heavy sarcasm intended –– but I’m not much of a brand-name shopper. Typically, I prefer to spend my coin on Uber Eats-ordered coffee, concerts, and manically bleaching my hair. Nevertheless, I’m undeniably obsessed with Kate Spade’s new collection for Pride.

Although their selection of bright colored purses is inexhaustible, I absolutely adore this year’s capsule Rainbow Nylon Large Tote ($298), which looks hefty enough to store an entire parade day’s worth of supplies. (And features the cutest colors of the rainbow!) But for those who prefer something more low-key, I recommend the selfie-ready Rainbow Mirrored iPhone Case ($60) and Rainbow Heart Bandana ($48). Even better, a portion of the collection’s net profits benefit The Trevor Project.

3. Matt Damon at a drag show

This 2023 video, which went viral over the past week, might just be the closest we’ll get to Matt Damon saying, “Gay rights!” And honestly, I’m OK with that.

In the clip, a very loosey-goosey Jason Bourne embraces Miami drag queen Athena Dion and tells her friend that he’s “so proud of the show that I just saw.” (Of course, “Toxic” by Britney Spears plays in the background.) It’s always nice to see a macho actor like Damon appreciate the art of drag, especially considering his slightly problematic history. But if he really wants to reach “ally” status, we’re gonna need to see a RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance.

4. “It’s Giving Charcuterie” Wood Board

Image Credit: Target

Target is working overtime to appease the gays after announcing Pride merch will only appear in select stores. (Boo, tomato, tomato.) And while I’ll be the first to say rainbow suit jackets aren’t going to cut it, ridiculously campy cookware just might…?

Enter their brand-new, Pride-branded specialty: the “It’s Giving Charcuterie” Wood Board ($20 online). How often are LGBTQ+ people making spreads that they need a June-specific tray?! Who can afford fancy meats nowadays?! And what is this font?! IDK, but I will be saying “It’s giving charcuterie” all month long.

5. Andy Cohen‘s bathroom poppers

This Bravo king graced the most-recent cover of New York Magazine with the buzzy headline, “Andy Cohen vs. the Housewives.” Oooh! But unscripted drama aside, my favorite part was its sprawling photoshoot, which documented Cohen’s commute, backstage life, and even bathroom. It’s there –– as some eagle-eyed gays noticed –– that the Watch What Happens Live star apparently keeps a bottle of poppers.

On the counter. At the ready. OK, I have so many questions! But Cohen’s only response, via Instagram, was: “My favorite thing ever.” Happy Pride indeed.

6. These Etsy sellers taking back ownership of “so gay”

Image Credit: Badger & Burke/Etsy

The number of Pride Month-exclusive campaigns can be overwhelming. (How long is it going to be around? Is it worth it?!) That’s why I’m especially thankful for LGBTQ+ shops like Badge & Burke, whose witty, rainbow-hued, and imaginative Etsy offerings last 365 days a year.

For Jamie Armstrong and Holton Brock –– the Vancouver-based couple behind the brand –– the store feels like their “weird and colorful love child.” They specialize in handmade offerings like the June Flower Birch Tray ($24) and cutesy kitchen decor like their Many Cats and Snitty Kitty Sponge Cloths (both $6).

But the tour-de-force is their unabashedly queer selection, including assorted rainbow paper goods and homeware such as Gay Agenda Notepads and “So Very Gay” stickers (from $4). “It’s our way of taking the language back and saying, ‘Yes, yes it is ‘so gay’ –– and that’s a great thing,'” Armstrong told Etsy.

7. “Small Town Scandal” by Zolita

Let me introduce you to Zolita, the sapphic pop sensation who deals exclusively in bangers and impeccably crafted music videos. On “Small Town Scandal” –– from brand-new album Queen of Hearts –– the L.A.-based songstress is claiming country music for the entire LGBTQ+ community. Yee-freaking-haw!

Inspired by queer line-dancing nights at her local gay bar, Zolita sings a country-rock ditty fit for spilling beers, tapping heels, and igniting Midwestern gossip. (“She’s a vers in the saddle / Save a horse, ride a cowgirl,” she chirps in the sticky chorus.) And if you’re similarly obsessed, catch her North Amercan solo tour this fall.

8. Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home on Max

Not a day goes by that I don’t wish I was drag queen, DJ, comedian, singer, entrepreneur, and home-makeover show host Trixie Mattel. While the first season of Trixie Motel followed the opening of her Palm Springs motel, this new season (dropping weekly on Max) is decidedly more personal. After Trixie (a.k.a Brian Firkus) and partner David Silver find their dream home in Hollywood, it’s full speed ahead on a queen-sized renovation.

With plenty of winks, HGTV cheese, and Property Brothers cameos, it’s a reality show that knows exactly what it is: a breezy binge-watch doubling as commercial for the color pink.

9. Calvin Klein’s powerful Pride underwear

Image Credit: Calvin Klein

Maybe it’s the comfy fit. Or maybe it’s all those billboards that showed Jeremy Allen White, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Marky Mark in their underwear. Whatever it is, I’ve always been loyal to Calvin Klein and the American fashion designer has never done me wrong.

So, of course, I’m loving their 2024 Pride collection (unveiled in a video starring Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Pope), which offers an understated celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with intentional color pops. My personal faves are the Pride Monogram Logo and Pride is Freedom Logo T-Shirts (both $39), the classic Intense Power Pride Low Rise Trunk ($30), and Pride 5-Pack Boxer Briefs ($71.50), because I can’t pass up a package deal!

10. Zac Efron‘s hot brother (and other queer faves) joining The Traitors Season 3 cast

ICYMI: Peacock’s second season of The Traitors was absolute must-see television. (Alan Cumming, Phaedra Parks, and a game of murder in a Scottish castle –– what more could you ask for?) Nevertheless, pressure was on its casting team to recruit an ensemble of reality TV stars as iconic as its last. Thankfully, as evidenced by their recent Season 3 reveal, it’s obvious they understood the assignment.

The next celebs to play “Faithfuls” vs. “Traitors” include Drag Race‘s Bob the Drag Queen, queer Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari, and most importantly, Zac Efron’s hot brother Dylan. Needless to say, we will be tuning in!

