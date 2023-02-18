Zac Efron’s good book, Michael B. Jordan’s leather pants, & Maluma’s rose bouquet

This week Lady Gaga teased her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gay Twitter named their dream gay rom-com pairings, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey men made a homoerotic calendar. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Michael B. Jordan struck a pose.
View this post on Instagram
Brett Robinson lifted weights.
View this post on Instagram
Jack Falahee took a dip.
View this post on Instagram
Curtis Hamilton stood in the ocean.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Olsen smelled his pits.
View this post on Instagram
Haaz Sleiman kissed the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore went to Cozumel.
View this post on Instagram
Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Ronnie Woo celebrated 15 years with his man.
View this post on Instagram
Zac Efron read a book.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Swann chilled in the pool.
View this post on Instagram
Jason Momoa made friends on set.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma picked roses.
View this post on Instagram
Seth Falk got a tan.
View this post on Instagram
Keiynan Lonsdale came downstairs.
View this post on Instagram
Andres Camilo stayed in the shadows.
View this post on Instagram
Davey Wavey listened to records.
View this post on Instagram
Derek Hough wore a hat.
View this post on Instagram
And Orlando Bloom cleaned the beach.
View this post on Instagram
4 Comments
Kangol2
Great lineup and Curtis Hamilton gets the week’s gold medal. Gorgeous! I’m so sorry to hear about Bryce Willard Smythe getting scammed on a train in NYC. It’s like the old days, only with far more billionaires and what seems like far more homeless people.
Saskatchewan
All these Men and Muscles are sending me right back to the Gym.
Thanks for the inspiration!
SUPREME
what is happening with Jason Momoa? he got divorced and now he’s not as impressive as he used to be. still love him, though.
theaterbloke
I think he’s adopted the Channing Tatum lifestyle, in shape for the movies, dad bod the rest of the time. Either way, in better shape than I’ve ever been or will be.