Zac Efron’s good book, Michael B. Jordan’s leather pants, & Maluma’s rose bouquet

This week Lady Gaga teased her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gay Twitter named their dream gay rom-com pairings, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey men made a homoerotic calendar. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Michael B. Jordan struck a pose.

 

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Brett Robinson lifted weights.

Jack Falahee took a dip.

 

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee)

Curtis Hamilton stood in the ocean.

Chris Olsen smelled his pits.

 

A post shared by chris (@chrisolsen)

Haaz Sleiman kissed the camera.

 

A post shared by Haaz Sleiman (@haaz.sleiman)

Chris Salvatore went to Cozumel.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.

Ronnie Woo celebrated 15 years with his man.

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Zac Efron read a book.

 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Garrett Swann chilled in the pool.

 

A post shared by Garrett Swann (@thegarrettswann)

Jason Momoa made friends on set.

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Maluma picked roses.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Seth Falk got a tan.

 

A post shared by Seth (@sethefalk)

Keiynan Lonsdale came downstairs.

 

A post shared by keiynan (@keiynanlonsdale)

Andres Camilo stayed in the shadows.

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Davey Wavey listened to records.

 

A post shared by Davey Wavey (@officialdaveywavey)

Derek Hough wore a hat.

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

And Orlando Bloom cleaned the beach.

 

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)