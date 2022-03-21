afternoon snacc

Zac Efron’s latest beach pics leave the Internet totally parched

By

Zac Efron popped up on a beach (and subsequently, all over social media) to remind everyone that yep, he’s still got it.

The 34-year-old actor was photographed with friends in Central America this week, giving fans another opportunity to express their thirst.

Efron has traveled around the globe filming his Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, spotlighting healthy, sustainable ways to live.

As one commenter observed, “Zac Efron is the definition of aging like fine wine”:

Here’s what other fans are saying: