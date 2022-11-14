Zachary Quinto says there are still tons of gay male celebrities afraid to come out

“There’s still a tremendous amount of fear around particularly openly gay men in our industry. There is this long-held and stubborn belief that to identify as an openly gay man on some level means you’re inherently less masculine, inherently less believable as a straight character. There are still actors who believe their careers are better served by not acknowledging their authentic selves. That’s their prerogative, but I think we’re part of a movement that is unstoppable.”—Zachary Quinto speaking with The Independent about why it’s still difficult for gay male stars to come out, even at a time of increased LGBTQ representation in media.
2 Comments
Donston
The fact that those closeted guys and Zachary himself are so obsessed with coming off both “masculine” and “straight-passing” is a big part of the problem. So long as those things are huge priorities then you will always have issues with self-comfort, gay panic, masculinity/femininity, even if you’re “out”. But yes, half of people in the damn industry are probably homosexual, overall homo-leaning, have queer dimensions, are somewhere in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. It’s borderline duh to say there’s a lot of closeted dudes in the industry.
DCguy
Quinto never said that he was obsessed with coming off masculine. He said that there was a long term stubborn belief in the industry and there were actors who still felt it was better to not be their authentic selves.