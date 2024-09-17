(Photo by: Brendan Meadows/NBC)

Zachary Quinto’s dramatic skills extend to his fashion editorial shoots too.

For nearly two decades, the 47-year-old actor has been mesmerizing audiences with his layered and moody portrayal in projects like Heroes, four seasons of American Horror Story, and as the legendary Spock in the three most recent Star Trek theatrical films.

Quinto is now just days away from launching his latest act as the lead in the new NBC medical procedural Brilliant Minds.

Part of the show’s marketing push finds Quinto flaunting his fashion prowess in a stunning new editorial where he does his best Naomi Campbell serving face and turning lewks looks like a supermodel.

In the spread for PhotoBook, lensed by queer photographer Mike Ruiz, Quinto slithers around in a slew of sickening couture fits to the sounds of John “J-C” Carr’s “He’s Dead,” a remix of Bauhaus’ seminal 1979 goth rock anthem “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.”

Watch as Quinto oozes sensuality with every movement, stare and pose:

In the accompanying interview, Quinto opened about how he’s often misunderstood to be like many of his standoffish characters and wants everyone to know he’s working on being a lot less intimidating.

“I think oftentimes people think I am intimidating or unapproachable because of a lot of the characters I’ve played and I’m sometimes fine with that actually,” he shared.

“But the truth is: my goal in life is to be open and as soft and as easy as I can be in moving through the world. I really love life- not that people think I don’t- but I think people think I’m more intense than I am.”

Intense can definitely sell the garments tho!

Brilliant Minds

In Brilliant Minds, Quinto plays the out gay character of Dr. Oliver Wolf, who is based on influential British neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks.

The 1990 Penny Marshall film Awakenings, starring Robin Williams in the lead role, was based on Sacks’ 1973 memoir of the same name. Sacks, who was celibate for 35 years, disclosed his homosexuality in his 2015 memoir On The Move: A Life, which was published just prior to his passing away at the age of 82.

Quinto now feels gratitude for getting to play an openly gay character on a primetime network show. A big deal even by today’s standards.

“I’m deeply grateful for this experience to tell these stories and to use Oliver Sacks’ life as the origin point for those stories. Oliver Sacks was somebody who was deeply influenced by the time in which he came of age and the social restrictions on people being able to live fully who they were. So he didn’t come out until very much later in life. ” Quinto previously said.

“So, to play a character who is embracing that aspect of himself in the modern world, and in a way that is vital and contemporary and forward-looking, is really special.”

Brilliant Minds premieres Monday, September 23rd at 10 p.m. on NBC.