Zoom asks people to kindly stop using its platform for virtual hookups

As quarantine lingers on (and on), more and more people are turning to virtual platforms to fulfill their, ahem, needs. “Zoom sex parties” are officially a thing, but in a statement to Rolling Stone, the company says it really doesn’t want people using its app for x-rated purposes.

“Zoom’s user policies explicitly prohibit any obscene, indecent, illegal, or violent activity or content on the platform,” a spokesperson for the company says.

Related: 3000 guys showed up to an online sex party in the UK

The spokesperson adds that the company is prepared to take “number of actions” against anyone who uses the platform for “any activity that is harmful, obscene, or indecent, particularly as would be understood in the context of business usage,” including “displays of nudity, violence, pornography, [and] sexually explicit material.”

“We encourage users to report suspected violations of our policies, and we use a mix of tools, including machine learning, to proactively identify accounts that may be in violation.”

Related: Judge working from home caught shirtless during court hearing on Zoom

There are also security issues to be concerned about. The company is currently under investigation for its data and security practices. Then there’s also “zoombombing,” when hackers break into conference calls. And the fact that a person can easily record a virtual sex party and then upload it to another site later.

One gay man from Brooklyn who goes by the pseudonym Oscar Buzz tells Rolling Stone that he’s not worried about any of this.

Buzz says he’s been using Zoom to host nightly sex parties for queer men, describing them as “a way to connect with the community, make sure they’re OK, and make sure they feel good about themselves.”

Related: Coronavirus and sex: What gay guys need to know before hooking up

And he doesn’t care what Zoom has to say about it either.

“I think this is another instance of a business that wants to pretend it doesn’t do these things, but of course it does,” he says.

Gay sex columnist Dan Savage agrees. Earlier this week, he tweeted, “Seems like Zoom could maybe turn a blind eye to consenting adults organizing safe online sex parties on their platform. How hard would that be?”

I don't know… seems like Zoom could maybe turn a blind eye to consenting adults organizing safe online sex parties on their platform. How hard would that be? — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) April 20, 2020

What are your thoughts on Zoom sex parties? Sound off in the comments section below…