The Old Gays reveal their earliest crushes

TikTok might be thought of a young person's game, but The Old Gays know age ain't nothing but a number.



They've been making videos together since 2018, but when Jessay Martin (68), Robert Reeves (78), Bill Lyons (77), and Mick Peterson (65)—collectively known as "The Old Gays"—joined TikTok back in late 2020, they proved they were just getting started.



Funny, frank, and fearless, the quartet of friends have made a splash on the social media platform, taking the opportunity to spread a message of hope and positivity.



In support of their partnership with Walgreens—in which they're raising awareness for mental health and chronic conditions—The Old Gays sat down for a virtual chat with Queerty to reflect on the power of their platform and share the pop culture from their childhoods that they think younger generations should know about.



Plus, in a hilarious free association game, the guys share their unfiltered thoughts on some of the buzziest names and phrases of the moment, everything from himbos to Harry Styles.



Video edited by Terence Krey.