Sex smells
This married gay asexual is not interested in having sex with you, his husband, or anybody else
Pop Brownies
Objectifying Collin Farrell; Pietro Boselli exposes himself; Trump is mad at naughty Johnny Depp
Love won
That time two dudes got engaged at the top of a tree in the Panamanian rainforest
Going deep
Twitter is shook by this insanely phallic, newly discovered sea creature. Frankly, so are we.
Fake it 'til you make it
This queen desperately wanted to be liked by guys seeking “masc” men, so he changed his appearance
You are what you eat
Candy & fast food advertisers discover Pride, calories be damned
Instastuds
Drake Bell’s V-line, Nyle DiMarco’s endless summer, & Josh Duhamel’s crop top
The ties that bind
My parents keep trying to make me come out — even though I’m 100% straight. Help!
Screening Room
“Queer Son,” and 5 films that can finally be seen in time for the big pride weekend
Pride 2017
Jonny McGovern’s pride look includes ‘purple sparkle timbs,’ naturally
radical style
These t-shirts helped change history. It’s time to break them out of your closet again
I do
Max Emerson and the Flaggots crash John and Michael’s beautiful wedding party
Reality showoffs
Three muscly “Big Brother” guys soap each other up in the shower, just because
Pride 2017
Brian Jordan Alvarez spent his first Pride defending bisexuality in a hot tub
Commercial appeal
Incredible new Nike ad celebrates vogue legend Leiomy Maldonado
Twinsies
These twins realized they were both gay after accidentally hooking up with the same guy
Life's a drag
‘Drag Race’ winner Tyra Sanchez blasts ‘psychotic,’ racist fans
#TakePride
PHOTOS: Show us how you #TakePride and together we’ll celebrate diversity
Life's a drag
8 things RuPaul’s Drag Race needs to stop doing
In Quotes
Ian McKellen: Trump’s refusal to protect LGBTQ people is “un-American”
