Queerties INNOVATOR AWARD nominee, E.R. Fightmaster

Nonbinary actor E.R. Fightmaster knows the positive power of representation on young, queer audiences. So when they got the chance to play “Dr. Kai Bartley” — the first nonbinary character on Grey’s Anatomy — it was a no-brainer. They hope the groundbreaking work they and other nonbinary actors are doing today helps the next generation to be “as expressive as they want to.”