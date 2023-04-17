Author Robbie Couch talks time loops, his dating red flags, and more

Robbie Couch is on a roll!



We first got to know the author back in 2021 when he released his delightful debut YA novel, 'The Sky Blues.' The next April, he delivered his equally charming follow-up, 'Blaine For The Win.'



This year, just like clockwork, Couch is back with his third book, and it's his most high-concept story yet! 'If I See You Again Tomorrow' is about a teen stuck in an endless time loop, where each day is the exact same—that is, until he falls head over heels for a mysterious new boy in his class.



In celebration of the his latest novel's release, Queerty logged on for a virtual chat with Couch to get to know a whole new side of him. In our fun and free-wheeling conversation, he touches on everything from the first book he fell in love with to his dating dealbreakers to why he chose Chicago as the setting for his latest romance.



Video edited by Terence Krey.