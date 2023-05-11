Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen on ’Book Club’s’ many gay fans

Remember summer 2018? It wasn't all that long ago—though it sure seems like it considering what a mess the past five years have been.



But, when we think back fondly on that time, one of our favorite memories was escaping to the cinemas with our gays, glasses of wine in hand, to cackle at the campy comedy fun of 'Book Club," a romp featuring four film legends: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen.



Well, thankfully, those ladies are back to save the summer of 2023 with their eagerly awaited sequel, 'Book Club: The Next Chapter,' which takes the gaggle of gal pals on a whirlwind, wine-filled trip to Italy.



Which had us wondering: What is it about the 'Book Club' movies that makes us love them so much, that makes the queer community feel so connected to the lives and loves of these four older women? Well, we decided to talk it out with the icons themselves (sans Keaton). See for yourself what Steenburgen, Bergen, and Fonda had to say.



Video edited by Terence Krey.