Screen legend Miss Piggy on her Halloween plans and her advice to her queer fans

Glamorous. Iconic. Formidable. What tiny words to describe Miss Piggy.



Hollywood's most famous swine rose to fame as part of the ensemble variety program 'The Muppet Show' in 1976, becoming one of the breakout performers on the show. She hit the big screen in 1979's 'The Muppet Move,' and followed up with acclaimed turns in 'The Great Muppet Caper' and 'The Muppets Take Manhattan.' Along the way, she became a cultural icon lauded for her looks and her thundering bravura.



Now Miss Piggy and the Muppets conquer streaming services with 'Muppets Haunted Mansion,' a special arriving on Disney+ October 8.



'Muppets Haunted Mansion' finds Piggy throwing a costume ball to end all Halloween parties. Meanwhile, her friends Pepe the King Prawn and Gonzo decide to spend the night in a -very- familiar looking Haunted Mansion. While there, they encounter a gravedigger (Darren Criss), an oddball butler (Will Arnett) and a love-crazed heiress (Taraji P. Henson) that takes a romantic liking to Gonzo.



We sat down with Miss Piggy to talk about her career, the new special, and her advice to her legions of queer fans. 'Muppets Haunted Manion' arrives on Disney+ October 8.