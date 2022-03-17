Michaela Jae Rodriguez, ICON award winner at the 10th Anniversary of the Queerties

Michaela Jae Rodriguez is one of the most famous transgender people alive and a bonafide star.



She made awards show history — twice. In July of 2021, Rodriguez became the first openly transgender woman to score an Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on ‘Pose.’ Then in January 2022 she became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe when she won Best Actress in a Drama Series, also for “Pose.”



And while “Pose” may be finished, she’s only getting started. With an original EP on the way, a contract with Oil of Olay Body under her belt and a role in an upcoming AppleTV series opposite Maya Rudolph, Rodriguez has fully arrived.



In a word…iconic.



We are proud to present the Icon Award to Michaela Jae Rodriguez.