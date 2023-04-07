BookToker Kevin T. Norman is showing the publishing industry there’s room for LGBTQ+ stories

BookTok is taking over the literary world. And good news: for many in the community, queer books are at the top of the list.



Meet Kevin T. Norman, a queer, Latinx content creator from Los Angeles. He combines humor and his love of reading to create lifestyle content focused on education, social justice, and all things bookish. He has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, & more. Recently, he was named a TikTok LGBTQ+ Trailblazer, a title awarded by

TikTok to only 12 creators from the U.S. for their work with the LGBTQ+ community.



Kevin once doubted whether there was really a place for him on TikTok. Over time, he found himself drawn to content around queer books – the kind he wishes he had growing up, but eventually helped him through his own coming out journey.



“I wanted to essentially create an online resource for people to come and discover new LGBTQ+ books.”



A few short years later, Kevin has amassed a growing audience of over 220,000 followers on his account, where he shares his love of diverse books. As Kevin says, “TikTok has done a great job of being this magnifying glass that amplifie[s] marginalized voices and is showing publishers...

these stories are important, and there’s a market for them.”



We caught up with Kevin to talk about his favorite books, why TikTok is the platform for him, and his philosophy behind speaking up against hate, homophobia, and book bans.



Video edited by terence Krey.