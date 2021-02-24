Heidi N Closet brags about taking on Cardi B and hosting the Queerties 2021

Heidi N Closet doesn't stop, even in a pandemic.



The North Carolina native first landed on the national stage when she appeared on Season 12 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' Though she placed sixth in the competition, she became a fan favorite, and looked forward to a series of performance gigs over the course of 2020. COVID-19 derailed any chance of live performances, of course, though that hasn't stopped Closet from working.



This month sees Heidi N Closet release two high-profile online projects. The first, the music video for "GAP," sees her parody the Cardi B. hit song "WAP" with a COVID-19 awareness campaign. It streams on YouTube. More to our interest, however, this month also sees Heidi N Closet take the stage as co-host of The Queerties 2021, opposite Queerty's Managing Editor Dan Tracer. The show streams February 24 on YouTube and Revry.



We caught up with Ms. Closet to chat about her new video, working as a drag queen in the era of coronavirus, and her hosting duties for The Queerties. The Queerties stream on YouTube & Revry February 24.



Video Editor: David Beerman.