Move over, Spongebob: Arlo The Alligator is bringing a big, queer musical to the masses

We assume Ryan Crego's feet hurt.



The longtime animator--known for his work in 'Puss in Boots,' 'Shrek Forever After' and the TV series 'Sanjay and Craig,' walked a long journey to bring his pet project (excuse the phrase) Arlo the Alligator Boy to life. After more than 10 years, the all-animated, all-musical story of Arlo arrives on Netflix.



'Arlo the Alligator Boy' follows the titular Cajun crooner on a journey from his home in the swamp to New York City in search of his long-lost father. Along the way, he crosses paths with a group of circus misfits, including the butch female wrestler Bertie, the pink, fluffy style maven Furlicia, and the tough dwarf Teeny Tiny Tony. Arlo and his new friends must find a way to survive on the road and in the big city, even as a bloodthirsty pair of gator hunters plot to capture them for their freak show. Michael J. Woodard (of 'America's Got Talent'), Mary Lamber, Jonathan Van Ness, Annie Potts, Vincent Rodriguez III, Flea and Jennifer Coolidge star.



We scored some time with Crego to talk about the story of Arlo, the movie's overt queerness and the joy of chosen family just ahead of the release. 'Arlo the Alligator Boy' arrives on Netflix April 16.



Video Editor: David Beerman.