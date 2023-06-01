Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka remember the “naughty” details of their first party together

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka love to host.



While both husbands are celebrated multi-hyphenate performers, Harris says he recognized early on that Burtka had a knack for hosting events and entertaining guests. So, when the two eventually moved in together, having friends over for lively dinner parties sort of became their thing.



Over 15 years later, the couple has turned their favorite hobby into a raucous new competition series on Hulu, 'Drag Me To Dinner,' which invites two pairs of drag queens to go head-to-head to see who can host the better themed dinner party—booze included, of course!



Harris and Burtka are among the show's panel of "judgers" who get to experience all the drag dinner party delirium—alongside Broadway icon Haneefah Wood and 'Drag Race' season 7 winner Bianca Del Rio—and the whole thing's presided over by the lovable emcee, Murray Hill.



With all 10 episodes of 'Drag Me To Dinner's' first season now on Hulu, we jumped at the chance to talk with Harris and Burtka to preview the show. In our conversation, the pair remember their first co-hosted dinner party (complete with naughty Santa Claus cookies) and share why they think drag performers are so magical.



Video edited by Terence Krey.