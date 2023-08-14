Is this “America’s Founding Daddy”? Meet George Washington’s forgotten gay general

In their new graphic novel, 'Washington’s Gay General,' author Josh Trujillo and illustrator Levi Hastings are bringing us the story of a largely forgotten, yet hugely important, figure of queer history: Baron von Steuben.



A Prussian immigrant, von Steuben served as the first Inspector General in the Continental Army. Along with his many achievements as a key figure in the American revolution—he trained troops and created an organizational framework that is still in use today—von Steuben is described as a larger-than-life, dramatic, flamboyant character, with documented gay relationships and a history that makes for a page-turning wild ride.



We spoke with Trujillo and Hastings about their collaborative process, who von Steuben was, what his life might have looked like if he were around today, and what it means to tell the story of a queer figure from a time when he didn’t have the language for identity that we do now.



'Washington’s Gay General' is available now.



Video edited by Terence Krey.