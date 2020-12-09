Alaska & Willam on launching a drag network with 'Moguls Of Media'

Alaska and Willam need no introduction.



The ferocious and irreverent drag performers gained international attention by competing on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' with Willam appearing in Season 4 of the series. Alaska made her debut in Season 5 of the program, before going on to win Season 2 of 'Drag Race All-Stars.' Together, the queens have built a loyal following through their podcast series, 'Race Chaser,' offering commentary on 'Drag Race' and 'Hot Goss,' where the two lampoon celebrities and current events.



Now the two 'Drag Race' vets and two-time Queerty Award winners step into their latest venture, launching a network of podcasts called Moguls of Media (or MOM). We snagged som time to talk about the network and their plans for world domination.



The Moguls of Media Christmas Special launches December 16.

https://foreverdogpodcasts.com/mom/



Artwork courtesy of Forever Dogs/Moguls of Media.



