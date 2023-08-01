Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini answer fan questions about the final season of ’HSM:TM:TS’

[Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.]



It's the senior year, the last act—whatever metaphor you want to use, we're all misty-eyed because we're on the eve of the final season of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.'



The Disney+ series has been one of the streaming era's true delights over the past few years with show-stopping musical numbers, some winking meta comedy, and breakout performances from now-superstars like Olivia Rodrigo.



But we at Queerty have always been partial to the show's budding romance between ambitious teen choreographer Carlos and sweet, small-town Seb—and the fans have been, too, lovingly dubbing the pair "Seblos."



In real life, the actors who play them, Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, are in a relationship, too, only making Seblos' TV love story that much sweeter.



In advance of 'HSM:TM:TS' final season premiere on August 4, Queerty sat down for a virtual chat with the couple, who gamely answered their biggest fans most burning questions—everything from what's ahead for their characters, their favorite musicals, and what keepsakes from set they'll treasure forever.



