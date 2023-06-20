Jake Shears reveals the one aspect of being a queer artist that was easier 20 years ago

Jake Shears has been making euphoric dance music for nearly 20 years; first with the amazing Scissor Sisters and most recently as a successful solo artist.



With the release of his new album "Last Man Dancing," Shears sat down with Queerty's Senior Editor Johnny Lopez to discuss the "relentless" party record, working with Kylie Minogue, how Jane Fonda's house parties led to the most unlikely collaboration, and reuniting with the Scissor Sisters.



The 44-year-old also gave insight on why he thinks being an out queer artist is harder today than it was two decades ago and his plans for touring the United States.



Video edited by Terence Krey.