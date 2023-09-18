Makeup artist Laurel Charleston on the thrill of living as your most authentic self

Meet the artist behind some of today's most iconic makeup looks — Laurel Charleston. Trained as a classical conductor, Laurel made the leap from music to makeup in search of a more accepting side of the arts world. In this episode of Queerty's DRIVEN: Out to Thrill, presented by Nissan, we talk to Laurel about the thrill of living your most authentic self, and how you can accomplish more when you think outside the box.