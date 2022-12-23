Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg answer ’Young Royals’ fan questions about guilty pleasures and so much more

Earlier this week, we shared our conversation with the stars of Netflix's hit teen romance, 'Young Royals,' asking Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg fan questions about the show and its recently announced third season.



Well, that was only the tip of the iceberg! With over 800 questions submitted by fans, we couldn't just end things there, so we decided to hit Ryding and Rudberg with a round of rapid-fire Q&A.



How would they describe each other in one word? What's their favorite TV binge watch? Who's a queer celebrity they look up to? What's one thing everyone has to do when they visit Sweden? The stars answer all of those and more in part two of our exclusive 'Young Royals' interview.



Video edited by Terence Krey. Interview conducted by Matthew Wexler, and produced by Jake Thompson.