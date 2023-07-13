’Theater Camp’ cast says they were shown up by their kid co-stars

The hilarious, all-singing all-dancing satire 'Theater Camp' is one of the surprise delights of the summer, following a group of eclectic counselors as they attempt to stage an original musical for their young campers in the wake of the founder's sudden accident.



Filmed mockumentary style, the ensemble is an embarrassment of riches, filled with Broadway veterans (Ben Platt, Noah Galvin), comedic scene stealers (Ayo Edebiri, Patti Harrison), and even a few showbiz legends (Amy Sedaris).



But the real stars of 'Theater Camp' are the young performers who play the campers—sharply funny, super sweet, and oh so talented. Even with more established co-stars, they steal scenes every chance they get. And just wait 'til you see them in the climactic musical performance. It's a gag!



Ahead of film's July 14 release, Queerty sat down for a chat with co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, their co-writers and stars Platt and Galvin, and fellow co-stars Owen Thiele and Jimmy Tatro to talk about how the younger cast members showed them up at every turn, and how working alongside them brought everyone back to their own theater camp days.



Video edited by Terence Krey.