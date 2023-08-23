’Bottoms’ besties Ayo Edebiri & Rachel Sennott on making a raunchy, queer sex comedy

From 'Heathers' to 'Clueless' to 'Mean Girls,' it feels like every generation has a colorful teen comedy that plays by its own set of rules and becomes a beloved classic in the process.



And that latest to join that pantheon just might be 'Bottoms,' a bawdy and bloody romp about two self-described losers who start a fight club as a roundabout way to get closer to their crushes.



But these nerdy girls aren't crushing over the manly jocks—no, it's the cheerleaders they're after! Yes, 'Bottoms' is the latest flick to join the queer coming-of-age canon, but it does so with a wicked sense of humor and a no-holds-barred approach that makes it unlike any movie you've ever seen.



At its center are two rising stars: 'The Bear' breakout Ayo Edebiri and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' scene-stealer Rachel Sennott, real-life best friends who bring a natural charm and chemistry to this buddy comedy.



Well before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Queerty had the chance to speak with besties Edebiri and Sennott all about the movies that "raised" them as teens, the significance of 'Bottoms'' raunchy, queer brand of comedy, and the secrets behind the movie's surprisingly brutal fight scenes.



Video edited by Terence Krey.