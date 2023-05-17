’Monica’ stars Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson on “willful ignorance” of anti-trans legislation

In Andrea Pallaoro's knockout new indie "Monica,' the radiant Trace Lysette ('Hustlers,' 'Transparent') plays the eponymous woman returning to her childhood home to visit her mother, Eugenia—the great Patricia Clarkson—who is severely ill.



Monica originally left home as a teen because her mother wouldn't accept her trans identity, but Eugenia's condition has left her suffering from memory loss, which allows for an uneasy, one-sided reunion.



With the fraught mother-daughter relationship at its core—and all the complicated emotions therein—'Monica' is a stunning film about compassion, care, and family.



Coming at a time when anti-trans bills are being introduced across the country, when the conversation has once again turned to silencing LGBTQ+ voices under the guise of "protecting the youth," Queerty spoke with Lysette and Clarkson about their film's message, particularly as it pertains to parents or adults who may have trans youth in their lives.



In our conversation, the stars open up about the unique bond they fostered over years of working toward bringing this film together, and share what they hope audiences take away from this moving story.



'Monica' is now playing in select theaters nationwide.



Video edited by Terence Krey.