’Young Royals’ stars answer all your burning questions--from their first kisses to their favorite scenes

Last week, Netflix announced that their Swedish teen romance, 'Young Royals,' was renewed for a third and final season.



That very same day, Queerty had the opportunity to chat with the show's stars, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, during their recent trip to New York City. Suffice it to say, the emotion in the room was palpable—they were excited for the chance to continue the story of Prince Wilhelm and Simon's romance, sad that they knew it was coming to an end, and confused over whether or not the should eat one of those hot dogs from an NYC street vendor.



Still, the stars were as charming as ever, and eager to answer our questions submitted by 'Young Royals' fans about season two, and how their first kisses compare to Wilhelm and Simon's. Touchingly, Ryding and Rudberg opened up about what it means to them to play characters who have become queer role models to LGBTQ+ audiences all over the globe.



The pair also shared their hopes and dreams for the series' final chapter, with Rudberg admitting her wants what we all want—to see Wilhelm and Simon happy—while still keeping the drama because (as he puts it) "there's gotta be some spice in there."



Stay tuned for part two of our conversation, in which Ryding and Rudberg answer our totally random "lightning round" of questions, as submitted by fans.



Video edited by Terence Krey. Interview conducted by Matthew Wexler, and produced by Jake Thompson.