Meet Maki Bonifacio, the Filipino, gay comic 'Trying Hard' to find love in Nashville

Maki Bonifacio wants you to know he tries. Hard.



He even created a new web series, just to remove all doubt. 'Trying Hard' follows the story of Maki (a character played by Bonifacio) as he tries to navigate dating while Filipino and gay in Nashville. The show skewers everything from dating apps to reality television, as it confronts issues surrounding, race, immigration, sex, religion and self-image.



Born in the Philipines, Bonifacio waded into entertainment by cutting his teeth as a news producer for the GMA Network. He subsequently landed a job producing for CMT, and became a fixture on the Nashville comedy scene. 'Trying Hard' marks his debut as a series creator and on-camera talent.



We snagged time to chat with Bonifacio about the show, his life, and the current wave of violence plaguing the Asian-American community. 'Trying Hard' streams on YouTube.



Video Editor: David Beerman