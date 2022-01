Queerties INNOVATOR AWARD nominee, Chella Man

Chella Man fulfilled a childhood dream playing superhero “Jericho” in Titans, and the trans, deaf artist is keenly aware his visibility is helping the next generation dream big, too. Through modeling for the likes of YSL Beauty and GAP, and always looking for new ways to highlight the “infinite pathways” people have to live their lives, he’s proving being different can be a person’s greatest asset.