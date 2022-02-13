5 gay anthems turning 20 this year

The year was 2002. Skinny jeans ruled, Justin and Britney broke up, The Anna Nicole Show premiered on E! and Michael Jackson caused an international incident when he dangled his baby off of a balcony.

Also, each of these songs were released and embraced by the gays. They may not quite be of drinking age yet, but here are five gay anthems turning 20 in 2022.

Where does the time go??

1. Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful”

“Beautiful” is often cited as Christina’s best song, no disrespect to “Genie in a Bottle.” Its themes of self-empowerment and inner-beauty were especially impactful to LGBTQ fans, especially those who ever faced bullying or societal stigma. And when an accompanying video was released that featured gay and transgender people, that message became even more powerful. It even earned Aguilera a GLAAD Media Award.

2. Kylie Minogue – “Love at First Sight”

It’s impossible to listen to this bubbly pop track and not start moving to the beat. “Love at First Sight” was a gay club staple, and we’ve no doubt it helped facilitate more than a few instances of love (or lust) at first sight on the dance floor.

3. Mary J. Blige – “No More Drama (Thunderpuss Remix)”

Here’s one for the circuit queens. Thunderpuss’ “No More Drama” remix takes you on a journey from house to R&B to pop and back again. Just remember to stay hydrated.

4. Praise Cats – “Shined on Me”

Sure it’s a song about peace and love, but don’t expect ’60s flower power from “Shined on Me.” The vibe is more…grab your best friends out of the coat check line for one more twirl before they call it a night.

5. Moony – “Dove (I’ll Be Loving You)”

You might have heard Moony’s “Drove” playing at Abercrombie & Fitch as you picked up a new bottle of Fierce cologne. Or maybe you took a cue from the music video and put it on your pool party mix. Either way, it always went down smooth. Actually, it still does.