Actor and singer Eliot Glazer witnessed a pop culture debacle he’s still a bit haunted by

Happy Friday! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here, and we have a lot to cover.

Host Gabe González talks everything from gay villain representation on TV, to the teenager who changed an entire school district’s rules, to which gay Netflix series people are hoping to pull the plug on before it even airs.

Also, actor, writer, and opera singer, Eliot Glazer (Broad City, Younger, An American Pickle), joins in the conversation to talk about his podcast, haunting covers of songs, and his fascination with Ashlee Simpson’s career trajectory.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.