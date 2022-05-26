Antoni Porowski flexes his acting muscles in new, Netflix drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)



Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is to flex his acting muscles in a forthcoming Netflix, four-part drama.

Porowski has a small role in one episode of Królowa (which translates as ‘Queen’ or ‘The Queen’), which has been made for Netflix Poland (but can be watched internationally).

The show stars Andrzej Seweryn as a successful Parisien tailor and drag queen. After receiving a letter from an 18-year-old granddaughter he didn’t know he had, and despite vowing never to return, he goes back to the mining town in Poland where he grew up to reconnect with his daughter.

Porowski appears as one of Seweryn’s assistants in Paris.

Porowski, who was born in Canada, has Polish parents and was raised speaking Polish in his Montreal childhood home.

In 2020, Porowski spoke out against a crackdown on LGBTQ rights in Poland, saying, “If Poland wants to be part of the EU, then they have to behave accordingly. To have its own people excluding its own population, it seems so absurd and counterintuitive to Polish history.”

Królowa looks like carrying a pro-LGBTQ message of acceptance for diversity. You can watch a trailer, which dropped yesterday, below (we’ve not found a version with English subtitles as yet).

Antoni, who has previously acted in a handful of shorts before finding mainstream success on Queer Eye, shared a clip of the drama on his Instagram a few days ago.

Królowa will be available from 23 June in Poland and 190 countries around the world.

Meanwhile, Netflix announced earlier this month that it has renewed Queer Eye for a seventh season. The show will next be heading to New Orleans.

