Ellen opens up about being “kicked out” of show business: “This is not the way I wanted to end my career”

Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.



…I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f— yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.



…For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business. Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.



…It’s been such a toll on my ego and my self-esteem. There’s such extremes in this business, people either love you and idolize you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder.



It was so hurtful. I couldn’t gain perspective. I couldn’t do anything to make myself understand that it wasn’t personal. I just thought, ‘Well, this is not the way I wanted to end my career, but this is the way it’s ending.’



I just hated the way the show ended. I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me is that way.



Ellen DeGeneres speaking Wednesday night during the first set of her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour” about the controversy surrounding her talk show that led to its cancelation.