instastuds

Chris Salvatore’s smile, Heath Thorpe’s swim, & Dylan Efron’s swing

By

This week two muscle daddies searched for a home on HGTV, Darren Criss came out as “culturally queer,” and Carlos Alcaraz showed off his thighs. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Vitor Hugo raised his hands.

Garrett Hawley stayed in Costa Rica.

Jeff Zwally worked out.

Jake Williamson had a seat.

Jerry George stayed in Thailand.

Caleb Marshall wore pink.

Doryin Thames hit the gym.

Rob Scott Wilson checked himself out.

Zachary Darnley dried off.

Heath Thorpe got salty.

Taylor Bennett flexed.

Josh Mair showered outside.

Chris Salvatore checked in.

Yasser Marta took a break.

Ronnie Woo had a snack.

Ian O’Goh looked up.

Joey Allott ordered a salad.

Vinny rocked a crop top.

Elliott Norris lost some belly.

Dylan Efron stretched out.

Taylor Stilson washed his jock.

And Jordan Torres stayed in bed.

Related:

Antoni Porowski kicks off his hot & single summer early with new shirtless thirst traps

Summer starts now!

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated