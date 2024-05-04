Chris Salvatore’s smile, Heath Thorpe’s swim, & Dylan Efron’s swing

This week two muscle daddies searched for a home on HGTV, Darren Criss came out as “culturally queer,” and Carlos Alcaraz showed off his thighs. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Vitor Hugo raised his hands.
Your day is about to get a little hotter
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.
Garrett Hawley stayed in Costa Rica.
Jeff Zwally worked out.
Jake Williamson had a seat.
Jerry George stayed in Thailand.
Caleb Marshall wore pink.
Doryin Thames hit the gym.
Rob Scott Wilson checked himself out.
Zachary Darnley dried off.
Heath Thorpe got salty.
Taylor Bennett flexed.
Josh Mair showered outside.
Chris Salvatore checked in.
Yasser Marta took a break.
Ronnie Woo had a snack.
Ian O’Goh looked up.
Joey Allott ordered a salad.
Vinny rocked a crop top.
Elliott Norris lost some belly.
Dylan Efron stretched out.
Taylor Stilson washed his jock.
And Jordan Torres stayed in bed.
Related:
4 Comments
Rambeaux
Good job, Elliot! It is fun to see results.
Doryin: You are a good looking guy. No need to stick your tongue out.
abfab
Really. It’s very venus fly trap.
tab
Look at me!
Love and admire me the way I love and admire me
MISTERJETT
seems like you’re very happy with yourself. good for you, because if you can’t love yourself, etc, etc, etc.