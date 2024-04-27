instastuds

Winston Rice’s racket, Bruno Baba’s belly & Rob Scott Wilson’s call

This week Omar Apollo finished his Beyoncé-inspired album, Tom Daley debuted his Olympic speedo, and Joel Kim Booster heckled a heckler. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan Cleary stayed in the cut.

Max Emerson got back home.

Keiynan Lonsdale showed pit.

Rich Burns took a hike.

Antony Tran got ready for summer.

Kyle Kothari competed in China.

Joe Polito hit the gym.

Colin Stack-Troost had tacos.

Pato O’Ward posed for Man About Town.

Nathan Nuyts stayed in Ibiza.

Cheng Chang Fan got in the pool.

Rob Scott Wilson made a call.

Jorik Hendrickx took a boat.

Bryce Willard Smithe rolled out of bed.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson took a closer look.

Bruno Baba dreamed of sushi.

Winston Rice played doubles.

David Hernandez made a scene.

Elliott Norris geared up.

Tom Daley debuted his Olympic speedo.

And Luke Evans showered in gold.

