’90s hunk Johnathon Schaech’s bodybuilder physique has the gays in a daddy chokehold

Johnathon Schaech has been flexing his acting muscles for over 30 years and he’s got the well-defined physique to prove it.

In the ’90s, Schaech portrayed Winona Ryder’s love interest in How to Make an American Quilt, starred alongside Tom Hanks as the self-absorbed lead singer of a fictional pop band in That Thing You Do!, and even graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s 1996 heartthrob-focused Hollywood issue next to Will Smith, Leo DiCaprio and David Arquette.

LGBTQ+ movie fans may remember Schaech best from his bisexual romp in Gregg Araki’s 1995 queer classic The Doom Generation, in which he played a drifter that partakes in wild shenanigans with Rose McGowan and Donnie Darko‘s James Duval.

While he’s continued a thriving acting career in the decades since, Schaech has maintained a lower profile as he’s starred in a slew of direct-to-video films (Road House 2, anyone?) and had recurring parts on TV shows like The Client List and Legends of Tomorrow.

However, this week everyone took notice of his, erm, body of work.

Schaech stopped every online gay’s social media scroll cold in its tracks with his latest fitness update.

Rocking a pair of black framed glasses, Schaech flaunted his extremely buff, smooth and golden tanned physique while taking up a Marvel pose. Super Daddy!

It’s giving Clark Kent.

And just in case anyone was wondering, the stealth Adonis captioned the image, “54 years old? Who is this guy?” and included a link to his IMDB page.

Not only is he very easy on the eyes, but he’s his publicist’s dream!

As you could imagine, the gays were quick to share their thirsty reactions.

Although some fans may have not stayed up-to-date with Schaech’s career or fitness journey, the guy has been serious about pumping iron and has kept his more than 380K Instagram followers fully versed on his gym gains.

Last year, he even entered a bodybuilding competition and won!

Sadly for us, Schaech is straight. But great for him as he’s been happily married to his wife Julie Solomon for over a decade, with who he shares two beautiful children. He was also previously wed to Christina Applegate and One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer.

However, Schaech’s allyship runs deep as he used to be part of Ellen DeGeneres’ inner circle. In the mid-90s, rumors swirled the duo were dating, but they were in fact just good friends.

“My manager asked me to accompany her to events. She was scared people would not watch the show, her sitcom Ellen, because she was gay,” Schaech said in 2016. “It was an honor.”

Schaech added how he grew up with his two lesbian aunts and a gay uncle and supporting the LGBTQ+ community was never a question.

“My aunt died of cancer. She was a proud woman and she didn’t get proper care because she didn’t want to be away from her partner. Hospitals didn’t allow partners the same rights as a spouse,” he added.

“When you have someone you love in your life that is gay or a lesbian it’s very clear that they deserve the same rights as anyone else. It’s not about religion.”

We always stan a hunky ally in this house!

Viewers can currently catch more of Schaech’s brawn on the action TV series Blue Ridge, which airs on the Cowboy Way Channel. Watch the trailer below and then checkout more snaps of Schaech’s thirst-filled Insta and give him a follow: