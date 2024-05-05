Ryan Gosling’s biggest regret, Cher’s favorite artist & Sean Cody’s fitness tips

Find out which adult film stars are at the top of everyone’s one-night stand wish list, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Sean Cody entered the fitness arena.
Gio Benitez fangirled for Rachel McAdams.
@gma “Is butter a carb?” What’s your all-time favorite “Mean Girls” quote? 👀 #meangirls #rachelmcadams ♬ original sound – Good Morning America
Dua Lipa recommended Ibiza.
@mattrogerstho Dua doesn’t know what Epcot is but recommends Ibiza. #dualipa #radicaloptimism #vacation #disney #lasculturistas ♬ original sound – Matt Rogers
Jake Vella got to work.
@jvella97 Working overtime #fyp #fy #viral #tradie ♬ original sound – meow
Paula Abdul and David Archuleta danced.
Doja Cat channeled Broadway.
@fallontonight @Doja Cat performs a Broadway version of “Paint The Town Red” in Musical Genre Challenge! #FallonTonight #TonightShow #DojaCat #PaintTheTownRed #JimmyFallon ♬ Doja Cat Paint The Town Red as Broadway – FallonTonight
Paul Choi showed off New York City.
@planetpaulchoi Giving the people what they want ✨ #nyc #nycvlog #newyork #traveltiktok #travel #travelvlog ♬ hey daddy – usher
Ryan Gosling named his La La Land regret.
@wallstreetjournal Actor Ryan Gosling shares the reason he’d like to redo his role in “La La Land” with WSJ. Magazine. #ryangosling #lalaland #actor #movie #hollywood #wsj #wsjmagazine #wallstreetjournal #thewallstreetjournal ♬ original sound – The Wall Street Journal
Karla Madrigal protected her home.
@artbykarlamadrigal Enforcing my RIGHT!!! to cute home decor 💪🏼🌸 #paintwithme #tulsaartist #secondamendment #rights ♬ original sound – artbykarlamadrigal
The Met opened its vault for Alexander McQueen.
@metmuseum Replying to @gone “Everything I do is connected to nature in one way or another." — Alexander McQueen In 2010, Alexander McQueen presented his bold collection "Plato’s Atlantis," inspired by Charles Darwin’s 1859 scientific book "On the Origin of Species." McQueen imagined humankind evolving to survive underwater and presented a fantastical posthuman hybrid aquatic creature with a bold and visionary statement: "There is no way back for me now. I am going to take you on journeys you never dreamed were possible.” Included in the collection were these formidable platform boots, known as the "Armadillo" shoes. Only around 20 pairs were ever created(!)—making this deep green pair an exceptionally rare example of one of the most recognizable footwear designs of the early 21st century. P.S. While these particular boots won't be on view, you can see more from McQueen’s "Plato’s Atlantis" collection in "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," opening May 10. 👢 Alexander McQueen (British, founded 1992), design house. Alexander McQueen (British, 1969–2010), designer. "Armadillo" shoes, spring/summer 2010. Shagreen (pastinachus sephen). 👢 Alexander McQueen (British, founded 1992), design house. Alexander McQueen (British, 1969–2010), designer. "Armadillo" shoes, spring/summer 2010. Snakeskin, leather metal, wood, synthetic. #ReawakeningFashion #AlexanderMcQueen #MetGala #FashionTikTok ♬ original sound – The Met
And Cher named her favorite artist.
@jenniferhudsonshow @Cher has a new love for 2Pac thanks to her man! #thejenniferhudsonshow #jenniferhudson #cher #2Pac #jhud ♬ original sound – Jennifer Hudson Show
