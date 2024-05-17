TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

WE’RE SOAKED: Bridgerton’s new queer hunk James Phoon flooded everyone’s britches. [Read more]

JELLICLE BALL: Broadway blockbuster musical Cats is getting a queer ballroom makeover. [Read more at INTO]

BODY-ODY-ODY: Let’s take a moment to appreciate Joel Kim Booster’s body-baring red carpet serves. [See the gallery]

POP EMERGENCY: Omar Apollo announced his new album, out June 28, will feature a song with Pedro Pascal and Gay Twitter X™ is shook. [Read more]

KAREN STRIKES AGAIN: Antigay Speaker M*ke J*hns*n had a meltdown over Target selling all “this LGBTQ+ Pride stuff” [Read more at LGBTQNation]

YOU BETTER WORK: Check out Queerty’s Spotify playlist of 25 drag anthems that are actually bops just in time for tonight’s premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: They literally just announced the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel and Taylor Zakhar Perez is already pushing for a trilogy. [Read more]

BEAR HUG: “Teddy-bear” boyfriends Ricky and César made Amazing Race history. [Read more]

TIME TRAVELER: This twink on TikTok prepared to travel back in time to seduce King James.

FASHION ADVICE: A well-meaning dad worried his son’s speedo might be “too skimpy” for their family vacation and asked the internet for help. [Read more]

RETRO RECORD: Why Sylvester remains the undisputed “Queen of Disco” [Read more]

WICKED GOOD: The first official Wicked trailer dropped and this one’s for the gays!

