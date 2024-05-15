body-ody-ody

PHOTOS: An appreciation post for Joel Kim Booster’s body-baring red carpet serves

By Johnny Lopez May 15, 2024 at 6:00pm
Joel Kim Booster

Nobody dares to bare like Joel Kim Booster.

In the last few years, the hilarious Fire Island writer and star has been continuously destroying the red carpet with his head-turning ensembles that never fail to serve body-ody-ody. And that’s no joke!

Whether displaying a plunging neckline, a cinched corset, crop tops, or giving us a see-through mesh moment, the queer comedian always keeps it toned, tight, and snatched for the gods.

Manu Ríos better watch out because JKB is coming for that male cleavage crown!

Click through to respectfully gaze at some of Booster’s hottest fits from his Instagram and then give him a follow (if you haven’t already!)…

Gotham Awards

Joel Kim Booster

Bridgerton has got nothing on Booster’s cinched waist eleganza.

Christian Cowan Fashion Show

Joel Kim Booster

The Fifth Element meets Daisy Duke, but make it fashun!

Gold Gala

Joel Kim Booster

We know what you’re wearing to your cousin’s summer wedding. Perfection.

