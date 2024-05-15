PHOTOS: An appreciation post for Joel Kim Booster’s body-baring red carpet serves

Nobody dares to bare like Joel Kim Booster.

In the last few years, the hilarious Fire Island writer and star has been continuously destroying the red carpet with his head-turning ensembles that never fail to serve body-ody-ody. And that’s no joke!

Whether displaying a plunging neckline, a cinched corset, crop tops, or giving us a see-through mesh moment, the queer comedian always keeps it toned, tight, and snatched for the gods.

Manu Ríos better watch out because JKB is coming for that male cleavage crown!

Click through to respectfully gaze at some of Booster's hottest fits from his Instagram