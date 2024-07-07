PHOTOS: The hottest & skimpiest men’s bathing suits at LA Swim Week

After Miami Swim Week turned it out last month, it was time for Los Angeles to reveal what it had up its leg sleeve as models sashayed down the runway in the most sizzling ensembles as part of LA Swim Week.

Over the course of four days, LA Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion took over the City of Angels with more than 20 designers showing off the latest looks in swim and resort wear.

The full roster of brands included Alexis Monsanto, Berry Beachy Swimwear, Bishme Cromartie, For The Stars Fashion House, Giannina Azar, Isaora, Kentaro Kameyama, LA Swim Lab, Lybethras, Merlin Castell, Mister Triple X, Natalia Fedner, No Punching Bag, Original Penguin, Richard Hallmarq, Ruby Yaya, Scotch & Soda, My Club, Steve Madden, Styx Athletics, and Sugarpuss Clothing.

Whether you prefer to work on your tan in a bikini brief, square-cut, or stay covered up in board shorts, get some fashion inspiration for your next beach getaway by checking the highlights from LA Swim Week below….