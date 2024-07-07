bikini boys

PHOTOS: The hottest & skimpiest men’s bathing suits at LA Swim Week

By Johnny Lopez July 7, 2024 at 8:00am
LA Swim Week

After Miami Swim Week turned it out last month, it was time for Los Angeles to reveal what it had up its leg sleeve as models sashayed down the runway in the most sizzling ensembles as part of LA Swim Week.

Over the course of four days, LA Swim Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion took over the City of Angels with more than 20 designers showing off the latest looks in swim and resort wear.

The full roster of brands included Alexis MonsantoBerry Beachy SwimwearBishme CromartieFor The Stars Fashion HouseGiannina AzarIsaoraKentaro Kameyama, LA Swim LabLybethrasMerlin CastellMister Triple XNatalia FednerNo Punching BagOriginal PenguinRichard HallmarqRuby YayaScotch & SodaMy ClubSteve MaddenStyx Athletics, and Sugarpuss Clothing.

Whether you prefer to work on your tan in a bikini brief, square-cut, or stay covered up in board shorts, get some fashion inspiration for your next beach getaway by checking the highlights from LA Swim Week below….

Richard Hallmarq

LA Swim Week

Bills, bills, bills!

Mister Triple X

LA Swim Week

Perfect for a pool party reveal.

Mister Triple X

LA Swim Week

We love an animal skin moment.

Mister Triple X

LA Swim Week

Or three!

Mister Triple X

LA Swim Week

Knee-length board shorts never looked so damn hot!

Kentaro Kameyama 

LA Swim Week

Flannels and bikini are a must-have combo.

Scotch & Soda 

LA Swim Week

A cabana suit should be part of every guy’s summer wardrobe.

Shop My Club

LA Swim Week

This is one slick look. 🔥

Shop My Club

Shop My Club

Pool blazers are now a thing.

Shop My Club

LA Swim Week

The perfect cut. Not too skimpy, not too heteronormative.

Alexis Monsanto

LA Swim Week

Keeping it tropical.

Merlin Castell

LA Swim Week

The invite said goth beachwear.

Sugarpuss Clothing

LA Swim Week

The gay yee-haw agenda extends to the beach too.

Styx Athletics

LA Swim Week

Accessorized perfectly. 10s across the board.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Eleganza*

Latest*