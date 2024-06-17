PHOTOS: 17 times Gus Kenworthy’s hairy chest had everyone completely hypnotized

Augustus “Gus” Richard Kenworthy has had us mesmerized for over a decade.

Since winning silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics–and coming out the following year–Kenworthy has been a role model showcasing his athleticism, charismatic personality, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

A true American hero, (who’s also half British), Kenworthy is also extremely easy on the eyes!

While he competed in his final Olympics in 2022, the 32-year-old keeps winning gold in thirst traps thanks to his rippling, hairy torso.

Whether in a speedo, workout shorts or nothing at all, Kenworthy’s shaggy pecs and abs are unmatched!

So do your patriotic duty and check out these sizzling photos of Kenworthy in all his hirsute gorgeousness below…