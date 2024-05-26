PHOTOS: 18 times Luke Evans proved his job was beach by rockin’ tiny swimsuits & speedos

Luke Evans is a bikini god.

With Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer, gays across the country are celebrating the warmer weather by slipping into speedos, square-cuts, and other assorted short shorts with 5 inch inseams or less, something the 45-year-old Welsh actor thankfully does year round on social media.

In fact, Evans is such a fan of flashing his thicc thigh pride that he even started his own fashion brand, BDXY, which sells a casual line of basics, including a variety of itty-bitty swimsuits perfect for your next trip to Fire Island, P-Town, Palm Springs, or beyond.

Whether or not your heading out to the beach or pool this weekend, and regardless of your personal choice in swimwear, let Evans be your personal tour guide as we respectfully gaze at his fiercest scantily-clad swim fits.