Two months after Young Royals drove off into the sunset ending the Swedish teen romance’s three-season run on Netflix, Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding are getting back together again.

The show’s breakout stars are releasing a new fragrance entitled DUO that is destined to make their queer fans go feral.

For several days, Rudberg had been teasing the announcement via his cosmetics brand OMR Beauty by sharing artistic images and videos with clues in the captions.

While many fans had hoped the reveal would involve Ryding in some form, on Wednesday their prayers were answered.

In the other-worldly clip, Rudberg is first seen looking pensive amid a smoky flowery field. The camera then pans out to reveal Ryding and Rudberg sitting back-to-back with their eyes closed. The video ends as Ryding’s signature crawls across the screen.

“OMR BEAUTY X EDVIN RYDING. It’s official. Our new limited-edition fragrance DUO will be available to pre-order—for 48 hours only—starting May 23 at 3 PM CEST,” read the caption.

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding for OMR Beauty. pic.twitter.com/CC71xXzndX — best of young royals (@archiveyroyals) May 22, 2024

For those unfamiliar with European time zones, you’ll want to get your orders in starting at 9am ET on Thursday. In addition, the two actors will go live on OMR Beauty’s TikTok at the start of the pre-order’s launch.

DUO is the second fragrance in Rudberg’s OMR Beauty line and follows the brand’s signature scent INTRO, the unisex eau de parfum which launched last year.

Rudberg and Ryding have seen their fame skyrocket since Young Royals premiered in 2021.

The series centers on the romance at a Swedish boarding school between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and Simon Eriksson (Rudberg), who attends on a scholarship and has a stellar singing voice.

The teen drama became a blockbuster hit for Netflix and especially resonated with LGBTQ+ audiences around the globe.

Following the series finale in March, Rudberg has returned to his pop star roots – he was a member of Swedish boy band FO&O and opened for acts like One Direction and Justin Bieber – by singing with Elektra Records and dropping his new single “Red Light.”

Since his first solo single, “Que Pasa”, in 2018, the out singer has go on to release more than 20 tracks in Swedish, English and Spanish, and dropped his first solo album OMR in 2022.

“Red Light” is an atmospheric ballad and has Rudberg perfectly situated to launch his next era.

Ryding is also preparing for further world domination.

For his first post-Young Royals role, the 21-year-old isn’t straying to far from his Netflix home and will appear alongside pop diva Zara Larsson in the streamer’s coming-of-age film A Part of You.

The Swedish drama premieres May 31st on Netflix.

While you wait for Rudberg and Ryding’s DUO fragrance pre-order to begin tomorrow, check out a few more shots of the handsome pair from their socials below:

