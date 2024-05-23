What speedo? 15 times Chris Appleton proved he’s a shirtless board short gay

Chris Appleton does not feel the need for speedo!

While the 40-year-old celebrity hair stylist loves bronzing his insanely ripped physique by hitting up exotic beaches around the world, his choice of swimwear makes for more modest tan lines than what the many gays who frequent hot spots like Fire Island and Mykonos are accustomed to. Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

Appleton appears to not be a big fan of bikini briefs and instead chooses to soak up the sun in an array of board shorts. What up, bro?

Thankfully, they tend to be of the 5-inch inseams or less variety and he avoids those ginormous hetero-friendly lengths. We’ll never understand the straight allure of traipsing through the shore with wet fabric hugging your knees!

As you make your summer plans, check out these sizzling snaps of Appleton in all his board short glory…