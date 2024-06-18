PHOTOS: Paul Mescal’s short shorts, Matt Bomer’s bicep flex & all the hottest looks at Milan Fashion Week

With the official start of summer just two days away, Milan Fashion Week brought out a bevy of sweltering looks.

Paul Mescal continued his reign as the king of short shorts by rocking a pair of thigh-bearing striped boxers and a blue button-down at the Gucci runway show.

“For my eye, it’s to do with proportion. Like, a shorter short and maybe a longer top,” Mescal told GQ at the fashion presentation. “I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”

Same Paul, same!

Although he didn’t flash his quads in booty shorts, Matt Bomer did spend the week showing off his fierce fits at various shows including Prada, Tod’s, and Santoni.

The 46-year-old also proved you can flaunt your gym gains and still look chic AF by turning it out in an exquisite sleeveless double-breasted vest at Giorgio Armani.

He was flexing all his fashion muscles!

Other standouts were Nicholas Galitzine in his blond ambition era, Elite hunk André Lamoglia’s shirtless suit serve, and Manu Rios’ stylist and business partner Marc Forne’s tank top eleganza.

Check out highlights of the slick celebrity getups and wild runway looks from the spring/summer 2025 menswear shows at Milan Fashion Week below: