PHOTOS: Paul Mescal’s short shorts, Matt Bomer’s bicep flex & all the hottest looks at Milan Fashion Week

By Johnny Lopez June 18, 2024 at 10:00am
Paul mescal and Matt Bomer

With the official start of summer just two days away, Milan Fashion Week brought out a bevy of sweltering looks.

Paul Mescal continued his reign as the king of short shorts by rocking a pair of thigh-bearing striped boxers and a blue button-down at the Gucci runway show.

“For my eye, it’s to do with proportion. Like, a shorter short and maybe a longer top,” Mescal told GQ at the fashion presentation. “I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”

Same Paul, same!

Although he didn’t flash his quads in booty shorts, Matt Bomer did spend the week showing off his fierce fits at various shows including Prada, Tod’s, and Santoni.

The 46-year-old also proved you can flaunt your gym gains and still look chic AF by turning it out in an exquisite sleeveless double-breasted vest at Giorgio Armani.

He was flexing all his fashion muscles!

Other standouts were Nicholas Galitzine in his blond ambition era, Elite hunk André Lamoglia’s shirtless suit serve, and Manu Rios’ stylist and business partner Marc Forne’s tank top eleganza.

Check out highlights of the slick celebrity getups and wild runway looks from the spring/summer 2025 menswear shows at Milan Fashion Week below:

Paul Mescal at Gucci

Paul Mescal

Category is: The thigh’s the limit.

Nicholas Galitzine at Fendi

Nicholas Galitzine

He’s serving all the He-Man goes to prep school vibes.

André Lamoglia at Moschino

Andre Lamoglia

No jacket required!

Mark Ronson at Gucci

Mark Ronson

Brown and khaki never looked so good.

Matt Bomer at Tod’s

Matt Bomer

It’s giving Italian luxuryyyyyyy.

Matt Bomer at Santoni

Matt Bomer

A neutral monochromatic slay.

Gucci runway

Gucci runway

Who needs a shirt when you’ve got leather shorts and shoes?

JW Anderson runway

JW Anderson

Sweater weather for your nerves!

JW Anderson

JW Anderson runway

It’s a big bow summer, y’all.

Dsquared2 runway

Dsquared2

One sleeve, if you please.

Dsquared2 runway

Dsquared2

Time to get your 2001 low-rise Britney jeans out of storage!

