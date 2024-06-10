PHOTOS: The itty-bitty men’s bathing suits at Miami Swim Week are ready to rule Hot Gay Summer™

It was all about speedos, thongs, square-cuts and singlets at 2024 Miami Swim Week.

The sizzling annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza – produced by the queer sartorial powerhouse of Erik Rosete’s Art Hearts Fashion – always highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the trendiest swimsuit lines around the world.

More than 30 designers showed off their bikini gear and assorted resort wear on runway shows over the course of 10 scorching hot days. Male-exclusive swimwear brands like Ca Rio Ca, Aussie Bum, Capelle, and Hunk, were joined by unisex lines like Willfredo Gerardo, Love For Upcycling and Rosete’s own Mister Triple X, among others.

And if you’re the more modest type, don’t be alarmed. Most collections also featured models workin’ it in adorable board shorts too!

So as you plan your summer getaway to P-town, Fire Island, Rehoboth, or just to your BFF’s backyard pool, get some bikini inspiration for Hot Gay Summer 2024 from the skimpiest looks at Miami Swim Week….