PHOTOS: The itty-bitty men’s bathing suits at Miami Swim Week are ready to rule Hot Gay Summer™

By Johnny Lopez June 10, 2024 at 5:00pm
It was all about speedos, thongs, square-cuts and singlets at 2024 Miami Swim Week.

The sizzling annual bathing suit fashion extravaganza – produced by the queer sartorial powerhouse of Erik Rosete’s Art Hearts Fashion – always highlights cutting-edge bathing suits from some of the trendiest swimsuit lines around the world.

More than 30 designers showed off their bikini gear and assorted resort wear on runway shows over the course of 10 scorching hot days. Male-exclusive swimwear brands like Ca Rio Ca, Aussie Bum, Capelle, and Hunk, were joined by unisex lines like Willfredo Gerardo, Love For Upcycling and Rosete’s own Mister Triple X, among others.

And if you’re the more modest type, don’t be alarmed. Most collections also featured models workin’ it in adorable board shorts too!

So as you plan your summer getaway to P-town, Fire Island, Rehoboth, or just to your BFF’s backyard pool, get some bikini inspiration for Hot Gay Summer 2024 from the skimpiest looks at Miami Swim Week….

CA RIO CA

miami swim week

Stripes for the win.

CA RIO CA

Miami Swim Week

Tattoos and a sunga brief is all you need.

CA RIO CA

Miami Swim Week

Head and SHOULDERS above the rest.

CA RIO CA

Miami SwiM Week

You don’t need a bikini to raise temperatures.

CA RIO CA

Miami Swim Week

This is how you take over the pool kiki.

Willfredo Gerardo

miami swim week

A nighttime pool party requires an evening lewk.

AussieBum

Miami Swim Week

We’re ready to go Down Under.

AussieBum

Miami Swim Week

Show your onesie Pride!

AussieBum

Miami Swim Week

AussieBum and shoulders, biceps, abs and quads!

Mister Triple X

Miami Swim Week

Body-ody-ody x 10.

Mister Triple X

Miami Swim Week

Your package has arrived.

Mister Triple X

Miami Swim Week

Swimwear or underwear, it works!

Hunk

Miami Swim Week

The perfect suit to work those tan lines.

Hunk

Miami Swim Week

The necklace makes the entire ensemble pop.

Capelle Miami

Miami Swim Week

Football star Matt Ammendola was serving it hard.

Capelle Miami

Miami Swim Week

After creating the collection, designer Antonio Rojas Hernandez walked in his own show flaunting his rock hard physique in one of his latest swimsuits.

Love For Upcycling

Miami Swim Week

Daisy Duke has got nothing on this itty-bitty bikini.

