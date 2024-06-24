PHOTOS: Omar Apollo, Colman Domingo & all the hottest looks from Paris Fashion Week

There were no shortness of fierce fits during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Fashionistas like Kit Connor, Colman Domingo, Omar Apollo, and Diplo showed off their chic street style as they hit up the runway extravaganza at Louis Vuitton, Dior, and It-boy favorite Loewe, among others.

The week was capped off by Vogue World: Paris, which featured a star-studded lineup of celebrities – Katy Perry, Jeremy Pope, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Maluma – sashaying down the catwalk in designs by some of the biggest French designers inside the iconic Place Vendôme.

As if that wasn’t enough pomp and circumstance, Bad Bunny – in a pair of slick red heels – performed his hits “Titi Me Pregunto”, “Monaco” & “VOU 787” while supermodels, dancers, and Serena Williams paraded down the aisle.

This was the third time Vogue has put on one of these extra AF runway shows – billed as Vogue World – after previous editions took place in London and New York.

Check out highlights of our favorite queer and ally stars showing off their sartorial slays at Paris Fashion Week below …