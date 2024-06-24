werk the runway

PHOTOS: Omar Apollo, Colman Domingo & all the hottest looks from Paris Fashion Week

By Johnny Lopez June 24, 2024 at 3:00pm
Paris Fashion Week

There were no shortness of fierce fits during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Fashionistas like Kit Connor, Colman Domingo, Omar Apollo, and Diplo showed off their chic street style as they hit up the runway extravaganza at Louis Vuitton, Dior, and It-boy favorite Loewe, among others.

The week was capped off by Vogue World: Paris, which featured a star-studded lineup of celebrities – Katy Perry, Jeremy Pope, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Maluma – sashaying down the catwalk in designs by some of the biggest French designers inside the iconic Place Vendôme.

As if that wasn’t enough pomp and circumstance, Bad Bunny – in a pair of slick red heels – performed his hits “Titi Me Pregunto”, “Monaco” & “VOU 787” while supermodels, dancers, and Serena Williams paraded down the aisle.

This was the third time Vogue has put on one of these extra AF runway shows – billed as Vogue World – after previous editions took place in London and New York.

Check out highlights of our favorite queer and ally stars showing off their sartorial slays at Paris Fashion Week below …

Kit Connor

Kit Connor

If you haven’t purchased oversized stonewash jeans yet get to it!

 Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd

The Baby Reindeer star worked the casual eleganza.

 Miguel Herrán

Miguel Herrán

The Elite alum was giving ’80s glam rock with his vibrant top and leather pants.

Morgan Spector & Rebecca Hall

Morgan Spector

From the tank to the trench to the cropped, wide-leg slacks, The Gilded Age hunk hit a fashion home run.

Marc Forné

Marc Forne

Get yourself a man who can pull off denim culottes!

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Denim culottes and cowboy boots have officially gone viral.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Styling by Patrick Bateman.

Diplo

Diplo

Daddy Diplo with the sheer top and heeled boot remix.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Perry is feeling her new era in this dare to bare Noir Kei Ninomiya gown.

Jeremy Scott

JEremy Scott

The fashion designer always knows how to make an entrance.

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

The Broadway producer brought the drama.

Maluma

Maluma

Not enough men wear stoles and Maluma is about to change all that.

Symone

Symone

Category is: Executive realness.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Zoolander is shook.

